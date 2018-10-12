Transcript for How to score the biggest discounts on Green Monday

One of the biggest online shopping days in December, so let's go back to our consumer correspondent Becky Worley with a look at what to buy now, and what to wait on. Hey there again, Becky. You're saying there are a few items that we should wait on and guys, can you help us out here so we can see which ones Becky is talking about that we don't need to get right away? Jewelry, television and clothing. Yep. That's right. Here's why, robin. It's kind of counterintuitive, but 45% of purchases around Black Friday were for nongift purchases. One for you, one for me. I'm guilty of that, but when it comes to green Monday, there are deals, but only by the things you need as gifts and that's because prices will get lower right after Christmas. So jewelry, cheaper after Christmas. Clothes, way cheaper after christmases and TVs, if you missed cyber Monday, wait until the super bowl sales. Okay. Because I was thinking about buying a TV. So I'll wait when I see my saints in the super bowl. Only if the saints make it. Come on. You saw how I did that. Items you do need right now, of course, toys and this wonderful audience, I want you to help me out here. We're going to bust a myth here. To get the best toy deals, you should wait until just before Christmas. True or false? Wait just before -- we have a lot of true. It's a little mixed. What's the right answer? Trick question. There are no easy answers for parents. Please. Technically, it's true. Prices on toys go down, but stock alerts are trending higher than in previous years. It's not cabbage patch level death con five yet, but 2.2% of items have been listed as out of stock. So if you have a must-have toy, buy it now. Target has a deal, buy $50, save $10, and buy $100, save $25. What are other deals that are live right now? Start with tech. Target has the iPad for $250. That's only a buck more than the lowest price we saw on black Friday so that's a good price on the iPad. Best Buy has a 14-inch chromebook for $209. $40 off list price, but that's a low price for a 14-inch laptop and a big-time gift for tweens. What if you have somebody who is hard to buy on your list? Surprise best seller, Amazon has the six-quart instant pot for $70, which is $30 off. Macy's has 30% off. That's a blanket discount. What can't you find at Macy's? There are some exclusions, makeup and some tech, but it's worth heading there. And finally, the Dyson animal V- 7 cordless vacuum. It's on the Ebay site, but this is the factory direct Dyson store, and strange enough, people that have that vacuum love it. Yeah, they do. All right, Becky. Thank you very much. Great work as always. Y'all are going to want to hear this. Everyone in our audience going home with green gift cards from

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.