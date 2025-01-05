Ski boot rides down the hill without the skier

A skier in Finland got a cold foot from her ski boot after it came loose and slid down the hill without her.

January 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live