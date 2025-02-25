South African students create stunning crowd formations

Students at Curro Durbanville High School create synchronized formations while chanting to songs like “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake and “Let It Go” from "Frozen."

February 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live