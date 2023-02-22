Stella the dog learned to 'talk' and she will change the way you think about pets

Christina Hunger is a speech pathologist who realized her new puppy was showing signs of wanting to communicate with her. What she discovered is starting a new movement of ‘talking dogs.’

February 22, 2023

