Subaru to donate $250 for every car sold or leased through Jan. 2

Plus, the "GMA" sponsor is letting buyers choose from four different charities -- Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels, National Park Foundation and the ASPCA -- where they want the money to go.
1:15 | 11/20/18

