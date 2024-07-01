Teeny tiny orphaned 5-week-old baby sea otter pup nursed to health by rescuers

This little otter pup was found off the coast of Tofino, British Columbia, without her mom. The VA Marine Mammal Rescue Society stepped in to care for her 24/7, and the internet is smitten.

July 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live