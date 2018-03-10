Transcript for Ultimate DIY fall projects for the whole family

DIY expert jj keras is here to launch Michael's kids to go online to get free activities for chirp and plus, Michael's is inviting you to kids' day this Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 so enjoy fun pumpkin decorating. Activity, special prizes, discounts but let's get to it. We are having fun, right, you guys? Let's get to it. So fall is such a great time for kids to get excited about unplugging and we are unplugging -- on a mission to encourage everyone to unleash their inner maker. Honestly, pumpkins by your front door, so festive. The perfect time of year to start this craft and here we have all our friend, guys, go ahead. Sticking on foam stickers. Go ahead and make eyes, and I love -- these are craft pumpkins. The knife and -- Not as messy. That's why I love a craft pumpkin and as you said, guys, go ahead and get in here. No two are alike. This is about making it fun and easy and doing an activity with your kids screen-free. That is our favorite part. Look at those eyes. Thanks, guys. You did a good job. Let's get to painting. Amy is working hard. Working so hard. So this is -- I'm so impressed. This is all about bringing the outdoors in for fall. And you can buy this -- this easel on michaelskids.com and our friend is doing a tree then sticking all these fall stickers, foam stickers on to jazz it up. Again, bringing in the fall season. Hi, guys. What do you think of this project? Up M. I think it's nice and I like it. More fun than video game, right? Yes. Because it's all about making and making it easy. You can draw your own leaves and have all the different kinds you want. A little time consuming. How are you doing, Angela. You have that. Grab real leaves as they fall. Send my kids out and do that. Use all the stuff. Really fun idea. So great and also at the end, you can take this and frame it and put it in your house. So you have a fall piece of -- a fall art project, piece of art. I love that. Don't you love getting that and I would love getting that as a parent. Anything homemade I love getting. Speaking of parents, who like to behave like kids, my girl, ginger zee. I'm so impressed. She just -- Can I show what ginger is -- This is our slime. So good. This is all about little scientists in the making with using obviously something we love, slime. I have an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old and this has been all over my house and so I'm so excited that we are able to bag this up and make it useful. You could send it home as a party favor. Yes. Fabulous. Oh, yeah. We know ginger is having a time but to our kid experts, I know you're very into this. Yes. On a 1 to 10, how does it rate in terms of fun factor. A 10. I love these idea, jj and Michael's is inviting all of you to decorate pumpkins for Michael's kids days from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. This Saturday and everybody in the audience is going home with an online gift.

