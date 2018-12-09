Transcript for Woman issues urgent warning after Uber scare

Now with an important warning for anyone who you that they ride handling service. This surveillance footage showed Obama jumping from a moving car after she says the man holding inevitable we're driver. Deputy and robbed. If he TJ Holmes is here now. With the story good morning to get Hacer Hank can you imagine the fear and desperation this woman had to feel to think that jumping out of a moving vehicle what's our only recourse well. It was a vehicle that she had willingly but mistakenly. Gotten into. And if you use over it's probably a mistake you also had me. A Los Vegas woman who. Speaking out after she says she was kidnapped by a man posing as an over driver this summer. Elizabeth Suarez says it all started on a July night as she tried to find a ride home from the Los Vegas strip. She called it over and got into a vehicle that she says matched the description on her apps after the driver told her to get in. But then she says she got a call from her real Hoover driver. My heart sink. Because I knew I was on the wrong car. I have no idea who this guy here I'm in trouble she says she asked the driver to pull over. If Norris me and keep striving. This walrus says she then posted this video to her snap Chad to warn friends. She was in trouble. And I it look at gonna kidnap me what you know rape. Kill homes. Our affiliate KE TNV obtained this video which Suarez says shows the driver pulling the to a loss biggest shopping center. I take a side profile picture of him my flash goes off the startled him enough when he starts cursing. Give me your wallet give me your phone getting everything you have. Suarez says she kept her phone. But through her wallet his way but the driver wouldn't stop the core so she acted on instinct leaping from the moving car. Once he did rob me. He continued to drive away with me I only got out because I eight. I jump. Al Flores and her lawyers say they're concerned that kidnapping is an mentioned in the police report. Los Vegas police tell us in a statement this case is open and is currently being investigated as a robbery our detectives have been investigating this incident. Since it occurred and are attempting to identify the suspect. We ask all our citizens to please verify the information of the driver and description of the vehicle before getting inside a vehicle. If someone finds themselves in a similar event we urge them to call 911 and over spokesperson tells us the safety benefits that are built into the Hoover app like the GPS tracking of your trip. Only work if you are in the car assigned to youth through the app if someone is in the wrong car they won't know who their driver is and neither will Hoover. Suarez says regardless of the outcome of the investigation she wants her story to be a lesson for others. And here and I'm here to tell my story and doing it to warn other curls. Okay this should not happen because when you get out there you should match the car. And the like cents. Also the mistake we often make is you can open the door sick here the TJ don't do that ask for their name first or asked them who are you here for don't give up that information first.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.