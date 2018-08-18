-
Now Playing: 12-Year-Old Girl Steals Car, Goes on 100 mph Joyride
-
Now Playing: Forbes releases list of highest paid actresses for 2018
-
Now Playing: A look into low carb versus high carb diets
-
Now Playing: Reigning Miss America accuses CEO of bullying and manipulation
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old girl leads officers on a high-speed car chase
-
Now Playing: 60 former CIA officers condemn Trump for revoking security clearance
-
Now Playing: Urgent manhunt in Nashville for 2 murder suspects
-
Now Playing: Teen faces charges for pushing friend off bridge
-
Now Playing: Latest developments in case of Colorado man who allegedly killed family
-
Now Playing: Fisherman rescued after whale flips boat
-
Now Playing: Woman creates hilarious Instagram of her #NotEngaged life
-
Now Playing: After pleading for help in finding them, man arrested in wife, daughters' murders
-
Now Playing: Teen feels like Superman after surviving lightning strike
-
Now Playing: Hospital throws baby shower for more than 100 moms
-
Now Playing: Leon Bridges rocks out Times Square to his hit song 'You Don't Know'
-
Now Playing: Leon Bridges gives a special live performance of 'Bad Bad News'
-
Now Playing: Celebrating 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Harlem Gospel Choir performs 'Precious Lord' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Leon Bridges rocks out to 'If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Mel Gibson's son opens up about working with his dad