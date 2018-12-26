Transcript for 2nd child dies in custody of US immigration authorities

Turning to that tragedy at the border. A child as died. Matt Gutman joins us from los Angeles with the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Officials say the boy seemed to have flu-like symptoms but unclear what role, if any, the jail-like conditions had in his death. But last night I spoke with a devastated border patrol commissioner who said their facilities are simply not designed to accommodate children and is launching an internal review. A Christmas tragedy, the death of a second child in border patrol custody in less than three weeks. According to U.S. Officials the boy was identified as Felipe Gonzalez Gomez detained six days earlier and alongside his father and displayed flu-like symptoms Christmas eve and were transported to this hospital in New Mexico. At 1:20 the hospital determined he had a temperature of 103 but released him back to customs and border custody with antibiotics. That evening he was rushed back to the hospital and died just before midnight. I reached out to customs and border protection to find out what happened. Reporter: The cbp calling it a tragic loss announcing it will conduct secondary medical checks on all children in its care with a focus on children under 10. Earlier this month a 7-year-old girl from Guatemala died in a Texas hospital also while in the custody of U.S. Border patrol. The body returned to her home village earlier this week. Jakelin Caal among an all-time record number of children trying to cross arrived ill but her death leading toout rage and calls for independent investigations. Last week a congressional delegation visited the station where she was held hours before her death. I don't knee how to describe it. It smelled. It was uncomfortable. It was inhumane. What circumstances, what policies may have contributed to her death? Reporter: Now, because of the concern of a flu outbreak, the CDC has been notified. The commissioner told me one of the major issues is the record number of families trying to cross into the U.S. Among them about 24,000 children just this month alone and an all-time record, a humanitarian crisis, the agency doesn't have the resources to handle it right now. Matt Gutman in Los Angeles. Thanks so much.

