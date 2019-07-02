Transcript for 32 states on alert amid dangerous storm threat

Now to the storm on the move right now. Deadly flooding in Tennessee forcing water rescues overnight. Snow and ice causing accidents across the midwest. Now 32 states are on alert. Alex Perez is in Wilmington, Illinois, with more. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Hey, good morning, robin. I want you to take a look around me. I'm standing along the banks of the kankakee river and icebergs, almost like a glacier melting. The deep freeze followed by a brief warm-up is causing some major problems. In Tennessee overnight, severe weather turning deadly. One man killed after being swept away by floodwaters. And this heavy rain pounding the Nashville area, this morning icy conditions are wreaking havoc across the midwest. You can see my car, a lot of ice. Reporter: Wrecked vehicles littering highways, drivers unable to keep their cars on the road. I was not prepared for it. I was hoping it was hyped up. Reporter: In Fargo traffic backed up for miles. A Missouri state police responding to more than 600 accidents in just 24 hours. In Kansas City, watch as this school bus hits slick conditions and then flips over with students on board. Miraculously no one was seriously injured. From Wilmington, Illinois, to Portland, Michigan, massive ice jams prompting evacuations as that ice breaks up you can see it inching closer to people's homes causing flooding and pipes to burst. It's scary, the first time we've watched it break up. Reporter: Beware of ice stepping out of your car. A school principal in Kansas sharing this video O himself falling on ice, warning others to get home safely. And here's the good news. Take a look behind me here, you can see the kankakee river is once again flowing. People have been allowed to return to their homes. Authorities say the are no reports of any major damage, Michael. All right, that's all good news that storm is on the move and we go to ginger for the latest on where it is heading and when. Good morning, ginger. Hey, good moing. A big part is the division between extreme cold and very warm air. You can see this morning we've seen tornado warnings, even severe thunderstorm warnings in the ozarks. Out of Denver their biggest snowstorm of theeason. That's not saying a ton since they've been snow starved but this morning Denver public schools are closed. Businesses are closed and the temperature is subzero so that snow and ice not going anywhere once it hits the ground because the cold comes behind it. Ice storm warnings in place for Kansas City and flood watches in the sameregion. This storm will finally start to move east through today into tomorrow. It's kind of been on repeat. We'll still see a severe weather chance but a look at what is Goin to happen, up to 12 inches and could see flooding rains in the Ohio river valley. To Washington where another

