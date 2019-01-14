Transcript for 35,000 public school teachers set to strike

it right. To the massive strike in L.A. 30,000 public school teachers are set to walk the picket lines this morning in the second largest school system in the country. Kayna Whitworth is there. Good morning. Reporter: Hey, robin, good morning. So the teachers' union here in Los Angeles saying this is a last resort, but confirming its 30,000 members will strike today after rejecting the district administration's latest deal. The two sides have been going back and forth in an effort to avoid a strike. The teachers' union saying they need several issues resolved, including salaries, reduced class size. Some teachers saying they have classes with 40 kids in them. They want nurses hired. The district is saying they cannot afford theunion's demands. This can be incredibly disruptive to the 60,000 K through 12 students. Every student will have a safe environment and meals today. How have they prepared for the strike, the schools, kayna? Reporter: What they have done is hired about 400 substitute teachers. They have redeployed 2,000 staff members that have teaching credentials, adds well. This hasn't happened in some 30 years. Robin, we have to keep in mind. The student athletes here will go without practices or games until this is resolved. Now to a manhunt under way

