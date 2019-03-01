Transcript for 911 operator, woman trapped in car meet after dramatic rescue

We are back now with that 911 operator who helped save a woman trapped in an overturned car as it sank in muddy water. Now meeting for the first time as we hear that dramatic 911 call and ABC's Adrienne Bankert is here with the story. Good morning, Adrienne. Imagine this, guys, the car actually flipped five times before landing upside down in that ditch. She started looking for her phone. It's underwater and thankfully she was still able to reach 911. I'm freezing. I'm so scared. I know, I'm here with you, okay? Yes. Reporter: On new year's day Amanda Antonio was driving eastbound on interstate 4 when another vehicle cut her off forcing her off the road leaving her SUV submerged, trapped in a deep water-filled ditch. My car flipped and I can't see anything. There's water getting in the car. Reporter: As the car filled with water 911 operate Cheyenne Allen helped keep her calm. Does it sound like they're getting closer? They're opening the door. Hold on. Hold on. Okay. Reporter: Officers walked hand in hand with Amanda as they helped her out of that ditch. Nice to meet you. Reporter: Overnight an emotional meeting as Amanda came face-to-face with the woman she says saved her life. You're welcome. Thank you so much. Reporter: You can feel the joy and gratitude between both families as the two Pete for the first time. You're the first angel I met interest that night. Thank you. Reporter: There is no doubt that Cheyenne and the officers that arrived are the reason she made it out alive. You cannot put a price tag on the gift of life. 911 operators are so special. How they are age to stay calm in all those circumstances. We see it again and again and again. So composed. You can hear the desperation. It was over ten minutes she was in that car. The water continues to rise closer and closer to her face and she's saying I don't know if I'm going to make it and thank goodness for the calm in the storm. Great to see those two reunited -- I mean united.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.