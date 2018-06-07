Now Playing: Actors kidnapped, held hostage for days in Los Angeles home

Now Playing: Scarlett Johansson's casting as transgender man draws backlash

Now Playing: Comedian Jermaine Fowler on finding his passion, starring in 'Sorry to Bother You'

Now Playing: Evangeline Lilly: 5 things to know about her role in Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

Now Playing: Steph Curry and wife Ayesha welcome 3rd child

Now Playing: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tried not to 'fanboy out' when he first met Neve Campbell

Now Playing: Can sleep camp improve the quality of your sleep?

Now Playing: 'Riverdale' star speaks out about body dysmorphia

Now Playing: John Stamos reunites with 'The Beach Boys' as new dad

Now Playing: USO Show Troupe performs 'America the Beautiful' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: How an action sport star is preparing for his biggest stunt yet

Now Playing: 'Sharp Objects' star Patricia Clarkson calls characters 'tragic figures'

Now Playing: Miles Teller will star opposite Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun' sequel

Now Playing: Big movie openings add to summer box office boom

Now Playing: Beach Boys, Temptations bring nostalgia to July 4 celebration

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: New study finds coffee drinkers may live longer

Now Playing: Pentatonix performs mash-up of Aaliyah and Dua Lipa

Now Playing: Pentatonix gives a special live performance of 'Attention'

Now Playing: Theo Rossi opens up about being the villain in 'Luke Cage'