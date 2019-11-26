Transcript for Airlines offer waivers ahead of holiday travel

hundreds of flights have already been canceled as a record-breaking holiday travel week gets under way. More than 31 million people are set to take to the skies and David Kerley is at dulles airport with more. Good morning to you, David. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Can you see folks are lined up ready to tart their holiday travel and already the travel has meant cancer laying, more than 500 flights in the country. 460 flights already canceled in Denver and don't forget, Denver is a transfer hub so that could ripple through the system. So what does travel look like over the next couple of days? The good times and the bad times? Well, today, 2.8 million Americans expected to fly and then tomorrow we get very close to a record and then watch the numbers dip dramatically, Thanksgiving, less than 2 million flying, on Friday, close to what is normal, a little more than 2 million then Saturday will be like today and Sunday could be the busiest travel day ever in U.S. Passenger history, 3.1 million folks expected to travel and, of course, as ginger said, the weather continues to be a concern throughout this part of the holiday, Michael. Big concern. David, with that record number of travelers expected this Thanksgiving, what about getting through security for everybody? Reporter: Yeah, it's kind of a problem and we've been kind of watching here today. You can see the TSA checkpoints around the country like this one at dulles say they have added officers and they are using overtime. Now, they've dealt with 2.8, 2.8 million but never 3.1 that will come on Sunday. They say they're prepared. It's going to be a challenge, Michael. All right, David, time will tell. Thank you so much.

