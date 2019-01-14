Transcript for Security checkpoints close amid shutdown

Will the government still be hut down when it's time for the super bowl. Now in day 24. We begin with that. Air travelers across the nation are feeling the impact as TSA employees who are not getting paid call out sick missing shifts at more than double last year's rate. In Houston, the TSA forced to shut down a check point. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This place is a ghost town. For the second day in a row, the security check point at terminal B. At Houston's George Bush intercontinental airport is shut down. You can imagine what this place would normally look like on a busy Monday morning. Not a person in sight except for other reporters. We're hearing from the TSA. They say due to staffing issues associated with the government shutdown, they were forced to close it. A similar sight at Miami international airport as the sick-outs increase nationwide. Flights are still taking off from terminal "B." If you're pig out you have to go will you other security check points. Give yourself more time. The key word is patience. For more, to David Kerley at Reagan national airport. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, Victor. These check points with the spot that most average Americans are going the feel the impacts of this shutdown. The callout rate yesterday was nearly 8%. That's more than double what it was a year ago. And TSA is not doing to change it security protocols. So, that means fewer check points like this. Potentially longer lines. The question is the officers that you see behind me who make between $30,000, $35,000 on average, are they out looking for jobs because the shutdown is continuing and they have to pay their bills. Some contingencies possible? Retention bonuses? Maybe the airlines offer help to work at the check points. Americans will feel the shutdown more and more at the checkpoints across the country. George? Thank you, David. The center of the shut you,

