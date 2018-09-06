Alligator captured in suspected death of missing Florida woman More Human remains were found in the captured alligator after a woman went missing while walking her dogs. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Alligator captured in suspected death of missing Florida woman This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Missing woman in Florida believed to be dead after she was bitten by an alligator

Now Playing: Curry leads Golden State in sweep of Cavs for third title in 4 years

Now Playing: President Trump meets with world leaders at G7 summit

Now Playing: Trump on North Korea summit: 'I've been preparing all my life'

Now Playing: Alligator captured in suspected death of missing Florida woman

Now Playing: One-on-one with the NBA champions

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Teen adopted after plea for family graduates high school

Now Playing: Couple's engagement will make your Trader Joe's-loving heart smile

Now Playing: Kim Kardashian West reveals details of role in freeing grandmother

Now Playing: Outrage grows over video of cops beating unarmed man

Now Playing: Colin Kaepernick's lawyers expected to subpoena Trump

Now Playing: Rumors swirl of LeBron's last game with the Cavs

Now Playing: Ne-Yo rocks out Central Park with 'Nights Like These'

Now Playing: Ne-Yo gives a special live performance of 'One in a Million'

Now Playing: Ne-Yo rocks out to his smash-hit 'Miss Independent' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Ne-Yo performs his hit song 'Good Man' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Ne-Yo reveals top 5 musicians who inspired him

Now Playing: Superfans surprised with NBA Finals tickets on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Ne-Yo rocks out to 'Push Back' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: How probiotics and protein powders can help your skin Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55771140,"title":"Alligator captured in suspected death of missing Florida woman","duration":"2:34","description":"Human remains were found in the captured alligator after a woman went missing while walking her dogs.","url":"/GMA/News/video/alligator-captured-suspected-death-missing-florida-woman-55771140","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}