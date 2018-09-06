Alligator captured in suspected death of missing Florida woman

More
Human remains were found in the captured alligator after a woman went missing while walking her dogs.
2:34 | 06/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alligator captured in suspected death of missing Florida woman

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55771140,"title":"Alligator captured in suspected death of missing Florida woman","duration":"2:34","description":"Human remains were found in the captured alligator after a woman went missing while walking her dogs.","url":"/GMA/News/video/alligator-captured-suspected-death-missing-florida-woman-55771140","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.