-
Now Playing: Missing woman in Florida believed to be dead after she was bitten by an alligator
-
Now Playing: Curry leads Golden State in sweep of Cavs for third title in 4 years
-
Now Playing: President Trump meets with world leaders at G7 summit
-
Now Playing: Trump on North Korea summit: 'I've been preparing all my life'
-
Now Playing: Alligator captured in suspected death of missing Florida woman
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with the NBA champions
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Teen adopted after plea for family graduates high school
-
Now Playing: Couple's engagement will make your Trader Joe's-loving heart smile
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian West reveals details of role in freeing grandmother
-
Now Playing: Outrage grows over video of cops beating unarmed man
-
Now Playing: Colin Kaepernick's lawyers expected to subpoena Trump
-
Now Playing: Rumors swirl of LeBron's last game with the Cavs
-
Now Playing: Ne-Yo rocks out Central Park with 'Nights Like These'
-
Now Playing: Ne-Yo gives a special live performance of 'One in a Million'
-
Now Playing: Ne-Yo rocks out to his smash-hit 'Miss Independent' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Ne-Yo performs his hit song 'Good Man' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Ne-Yo reveals top 5 musicians who inspired him
-
Now Playing: Superfans surprised with NBA Finals tickets on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Ne-Yo rocks out to 'Push Back' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: How probiotics and protein powders can help your skin