Transcript for Anchorage starts cleaning up after massive earthquake

Now to Alaska, facing a massive cleanup effort from the magnitude 7.0 earthquake, as hundreds of aftershocks continue to cause problems. Crews working across Anchorage to repair the damage. People shaken to the core are sharing what it was like to be in the center of it all. Will Carr is in Anchorage with the later. Will, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, guys. These crews that have been working overnight have felt a number of those strong aftershocks throughout the evening. This was a highway that crumbled and was swallowed up by the Earth. You see the extent of the damage. You'll understand why authorities say it was a miracle that nobody was killed. Alaskans working hard to pick up the pieces. You working around the clock right now? Yep, 24/7. Reporter: After that 7.0 earthquake rocked Anchorage and the surrounding area. Cracking homes and businesses. Crumbling major roads. Did you realize it was an earthquake when the shaking first started? No, no. I thought something had gone horribly wrong with my car. Reporter: Chris works for the D.O.T. And was driving with his son behind this red car when the earthquake struck. I looked at my kid. Started to see the road sink. As the pictures have shown, like an island around this destruction. Reporter: Amazingly the people in that red car walked away. Governor bill walker wrapping up his term in office stuck in an elevator when the shaking started. I complain about the elevators. They rattle and bang a little bit. But then it really rattled and banged. And went a little bit crazy in there. You always remember your first day on the job. The last day on the job, I'll remember that, as well. Reporter: The governor says president trump has pledged to help with the recovery in any way possible. Do you have insurance? Not for earthquake, no. Reporter: Denise's store in parker sustained thousands of dollars in damage. You not only felt the impact here at your business but also at home, as well. The house was shocking to walk into. Reporter: But she says she's not thinking about the loss. Instead concentrating on a quick recovery. What is it in alaskans' DNA that makes it that way? Just tough. I think they have extra strength, don't you? We're tough people. Reporter: And with that mentality, they're planning on having this highway and a number of the other damaged roads back up and running by Monday morning. And at the rate that they're working, it seems like that could be possible. Whit? That would be good news. Will Carr, thank you so much. I was talking to friends in Anchorage who are familiar with earthquakes. They said this is the strongest they have felt in a very long time. It's incredible nobody was seriously injured. Exactly. Especially looking at that damage.

