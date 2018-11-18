Transcript for Andrew Gillum concedes for a second time in heated Florida governor's race

five congress women. It's all coming up on "This week" on ABC. Now to the Georgia's governor race and it's officially over with Georgia certifying the election results confirming Brian Kemp as the Victor. This comes after Stacy Abrams ended her campaign. Governor elect Kemp calling for unity. Andrew Gillum conceding for a second time in the heated governor's race while they finish their manual recount. The deadline hours away as one county admitting 2,000 ballots are missing. Tara Palmeri is in our Washington bureau. With the very latest. Tara, good morning. Good morning. It's been 12 days since the midterm elections and still some of Florida's races are too close to call. Including a key senate race. Now at the 11th hour a new setback. Reporter: This morning time running out in the hotly contested Florida senate race as election officials reveal more than 2,000 ballots missing. Broward county announcing they believe an employee may have misplaced them. The ballots are in this building. There would be nowhere else for them to be. They are misfiled in this building. Some calling for the removal of Brenda snipes. After the round of recounts in the senate race, democratic incumbent bill Nelson trails Rick Scott by just 12,603 votes. The deadline for manual recount noon today. Meanwhile a concession in the other hotly contested race in Florida. Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum stepping aside and congratulating Ron Desantis. We wanted to take a moment to congratulate Mr. Desantis. Reporter: This is Gillum's second concession. We didn't win it tonight. Reporter: When resulting narrowed to just a difference of a half percentage point an automatic recount was triggered. I was never really in danger because my margin was big enough. Now I can go forward without having to worry about this. The Florida elections have been plagued by technical glitches, missed deadlines and even power outages. Republicans invested heavily in the Florida senate race targeting a seat they could flip to expand their slim majority. Dan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.