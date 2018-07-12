Is your Android phone tracking you?

More
ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis looks into how much information your cell phone is really collecting about you.
3:55 | 12/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Is your Android phone tracking you?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59676023,"title":"Is your Android phone tracking you? ","duration":"3:55","description":"ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis looks into how much information your cell phone is really collecting about you. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/android-phone-tracking-59676023","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.