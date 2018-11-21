Transcript for Arctic blast could make this Thanksgiving the coldest ever

Because it's happy Thanksgiving eve as well and the rush is already under way. Take a look at the gridlock. This is what you're heading to overnight in Los Angeles. That's exactly what I'm heading to, robin. Happy birthday to me and this morning, as well, they're already hitting the roads in Atlanta. You see there, so many on their way and the airports also are busy. Millions expected to fly today. You're looking live at o'hare in Chicago. Here in the northeast millions of Americans bracing for that arctic blast. Could come on Thanksgiving, could be the coldest one on record for the northeast. Ginger is tracking that. Good morning, ginger. Good morning. It's 36 this morning and people are saying, oh, you're dressed like you're in a hallmark movie. Tomorrow I'll be dressed like I'm climbing mt. Everest is the difference. A huge drop in temperatures and coming tonight with this arctic front. The numbers will bring you to 4 below the feels like in Boston tomorrow. 15 below, the feels like in Burlington. So could we in Providence and Philadelphia which will feel like 11 tomorrow morning. To give you perspective all of the cities you see listed with their highs not even going to make it to freezing tomorrow. How do you kind of compare that to what it's like usually? This is colder than it's usually on average in January. Just to give you an idea of where we're at, robin, that cold. It is that cold, the bitter cold. Thank you. It's doing little to slow

