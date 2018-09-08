Arson arrest made in connection with California wildfire

Forrest Clark, 51, was arrested on multiple charges in connection with the Holy Fire, which has charred more than 6,200 acres of land, authorities said.
2:21 | 08/09/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Arson arrest made in connection with California wildfire
It is such a tough situ out west. Where we're going to begin. Danger out west holy wildfire that grew overnigh cling in nghborhoods and hos.nt you to take this time-lapse video showing the smoke B aoss cafo and we just learned wash hottest Mon ever califa hiory. And that definitely does not help and high winds are fueling thfl this morning someone I now in custody ofg blaze. Let's go toc'sl Carr in California with the latest. Good morning, will. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. It is raining ash right now. As been anse 24 hours. Those hellh flames on the hiside had B . Area. Retat splattered on ndows. Thisire area still UND mandatory evacuate this morning ar ighborhos. Flame cresting ridge as the holy firers dn on residents. Scary. Just flames W wh firenados hundredsf fe in the sky while air tankerscross over each other O after another.aze 1 of5ning in California, just 5% coined. This a frightening fire that jt erupted. It is so difficult to nd. Orter: The army C in to help weary fighters across theta are facing exiating heat, ruthless windreherous conditions. There is a major airttack takingce right now. We've seen plane aer making dro swooping in just that thissirefighters making theirstand. Ities belien, Forrest Clark ignited the destructive fire. Thiseo from mda allegedly cfronting firefighters as they wor waves stack of foreign money in the air andcc crews of stealing fromhim. Clark charged with arson along with a number of other reel us they are furious that these flames a S O the homes and that isav been avoided. Robin. Well,nk U. Now to politics new

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

