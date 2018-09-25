Transcript for Bill Cosby faces sentencing for sexual assault conviction

Now to bl he's back in court today sentencing for his sexual Sault convictioner accuser Andrea constand Ander family made passionate statements in court and linsey das isouide the courthouse with more. Eporter: Oostccuser this moments surreal. Will Bill Cosby end up spending that his lif bind barsdrea constand,vic, took E stand only veryriefly yestday to tl the jud I am ask for I justice as the urt sees fit. Judgme day forhe manwn formly americ dad. Doesn't sound like pper be coach. Reporter: Despite a handful of ptesters a faint smile as he walked into court and several accusers including Janice dickinn were present in court but did not speak durine hearing. In court Monda andreconstand, onagk wine and asking for justic her Faly read statements in court. Her sister tesfiedut a drasc change I cotand's personity after tack.mother saying, vic not be unraped. Adding, don't thinkillhe pain andfering this has caused today a judge will decide if the now- comic will spend the rest of L behindars after a jury found him gf drugging and sexuallygemployee in 20. Cosby who could be first be sentenced toson I the M too movem has stated that count terse were con sense walling. As cliff huxble on by show" D peak to the court but attorn his torney asking for probation or houserrest for tar saying M Y I notngerous. 81-year-blind menho are not self-sufficient are not erous.istrict attorney fighting back saying T say he is T O to go to prison is a get out jail free card. The bottom line is nobody is above thw. Nobody W, the judge also has to rule oner Cosby wl be classified as a sexuay violent predator. Cofaces a maximum ten years behind bars. He has already sdhat he plans to appeal his action.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.