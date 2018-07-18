Transcript for Black bear cools off in backyard pools around LA neighborhood

George now to that neighbod on lockwns a black bear free going yard to yard even enjoying aip in the pool. Amy, looking for a way T down. Temperatures climbed in L Angeles. ABC's whit Johnson is here wit the story this wentfor hours. Reporter: Robin, it sure did. Od morning. This three t5-year-old heavyset bear took his sweet time trespassi at will as you mentioned slash arod backyard swimming pools. Nehbors could do absolutely nothing about it but grin an oh Reporter: L.aolked in a foot pursuith aeary unusual suspect. Bear is movin at fas pace of speed. Orter: For Hou a nearly 300-pound black bear with a cinnamon coat acting like a four-legged tourist turning backyardand suburban streets to H own magic kingdom. Ng down in neig'sont yard under tree. Reporter: Dish E first calls around 11 Tuesday. The bear appearing in hurry. The bea chl. He's like -- he hasn't even looked up atus. Reporter: With searing temperatures in the 90s. The heat unbearable even for him. On the move. Reporter: The a sauntering off seeking coolerfuge. The bear is walking through thes. Reporter: Then taking a dip in neighbor's pool for nine minute barely able to stand up inhehallow end. It was just S WHE we saw it. I had words. I was Ju speechless. Wa wow. Reporter: Turns out this B is a repeat offender. Ear has been in ar before.it kno kind the drill. Reporte T years ago this sameearaught roaming around in the Smar area. His ear tags it S he knew when it was time N. And good at hidingeeping officers at Bayn this drainage pipe. He'soing back in. Reporter: Hours later wildlife officers actings T police eventually tranquiled the bea a returned him to the fohills. They have no reason to B the bear was aggressive in any wa for everyone's safety they had T get theeiborhood back to Normal. Yeah. Robin was criticizing me for all the -- No. I was acknowledging, not criticizing. Saying ifouo T pun you have to sell it hat and you told me if I have to ask, which I did ahead of time, that's already many. Too many. You've used your quota for the year. Think so. Nk uit. That midsummer assic,

