Transcript for Burberry apologizes after featuring a sweatshirt with a noose at fashion show

Let me bomb chicka bow wow. We have to switch gears to our "Gma" cover story about burberry. One of the models is speaking out on "Gma." Juju Chang is here with that. Good morning. Liz Kennedy is the young model who says this is no fashion faux pas. This is offensive so when they are protest backstage fell on deaf ears she worked up the courage to criticize her own employer on social media. Known for that iconic plaid, bur remember I is one of Britain's most recognized labels. But this morning, the company in hot water for showcasing this hoodie styled with a noose at their recent London fashion show. Now, model Liz Kennedy one of the women would walked that runway but didn't wear the hoodie is speaking out after taking her frustration to Instagram. Suicide is not fashion. Adding, let's not forget about the history of lynching either. I was feeling very, very triggered actually and very sad kind of how I felt when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Reporter: Kennedy says she tried to vice her concerns about the design ahead of the show but no action was taken. I was trying to think of ways that I could handle it backstage so that look wouldn't be shown but unfortunately there was no way of doing that and I just had to fulfill my duties as a model with them and hope for the best. Reporter: Burberry and their chief creative officer has since apologized. The designer saying in a statement to ABC news that while the design was inspired by a nautical theme, I realize that it was insensitive. It was never my intention to upset anyone. It does not reflect my values nor burberry's and we have removed it from the collection. I will make sure that this does not happen again. I think, you know, it baffles people when they see the end result and they think, how did it get this far and no one said anything? Reporter: Burberry whose CEO also apologized to Kennedy personally and publicly is not the first brand to come under scrutiny for an insensitive design. Gucci and Prada recently pulled these items from store shelves vowing to make amends after many drew blackface comparison. Brands like Gucci, Prada, bur berry have gotten huge and operate in an array of markets and don't necessarily have people within their company who are adept at understanding the different nuances of those markets. Reporter: Kennedy says she hopes that burberry actions speak louder than words. I think the positive that came out of all of this was it's given the whole entire industry a Lesso to make sure that they watch what they're producing and how it will affect other people. And now Kennedy says she has been overwhelmed by the positive response and hopes that like Gucci burberry and other high fashion houses will really work to be more inclusive and culturally sensitive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.