Bus driver hailed as hero for rescuing baby

More
Newly-released video shoes the driver, Irena Ivic, slamming on the brakes and chasing after an 8-month-old girl wearing only a onesie and a diaper on a Milwaukee freeway.
2:29 | 01/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bus driver hailed as hero for rescuing baby

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60308974,"title":"Bus driver hailed as hero for rescuing baby","duration":"2:29","description":"Newly-released video shoes the driver, Irena Ivic, slamming on the brakes and chasing after an 8-month-old girl wearing only a onesie and a diaper on a Milwaukee freeway. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/bus-driver-hailed-hero-rescuing-baby-60308974","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.