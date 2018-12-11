Transcript for California fire official describes historic wildfires from the front lines

We're joined by fire battalion chief, Lucas Spelman, and you have firefighters out there right new. 90 of them have lost their homes. How are you all holding up? We're all very exhausted, but at this point we have people depending on us. We have a job to do, and we're not going to stop until these fires are put out. So many people are depending on you in both the north and the south, and we just heard that that fire in the south near malibu not contained. Yeah. It's definitely not contained yet, and these winds are going to test our lines for the next few days. So we're optimistic that we can keep fighting these fires, but also cautious with what we have going on. Have you ever seen a situation like this? Over the last few years, it really keeps bringing up its head like this and it's just over and over again. These fires keep looking the same. It's really a new age of fire fighting now. Governor brown calls this a new abnormal. What's behind that? Well, we definitely have had a large drought. We did have a spike in precipitation last year, which gave us a lot of grass crop and now we're back kind of in a drought right now so it's just a recipe for destruction. A recipe for destruction, and for your men and women out there, 24-hour shifts right now, losing their homes, facing so many different kinds of stress. We heard the leading cause of death now rising in suicide among firefighters as well. What more can be done to help care for all those you lead? Well, the biggest thing that we like to always say is that it's a big deal for us to get together and talk with each other, talk with your family and friends. That's the biggest thing and obviously have counseling and things like that after the fact. PTSD is definitely something that is rearing its head in the fire service. Chief, we are thinking of all of you. Good luck out there. Thank you, George.

