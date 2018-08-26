Transcript for Celebrating the life and legacy of Sen. John McCain

Thank you. John McCain's political career spannearly four decades. At times, he was a partisan brawler and he also occasion rose above party politics.few Senato were more even belod, and ABC nehief anchor, George Stephanopoulos has a look back W at McCain's life. Reporter: Fighter, maverick, hero. A towering figure in moderpolitics. Knowr straight talk -- This is disgraceful. R: -- And sense of humor. By the way,o you know the different between aawyer and a catfish? One is a scum-sucking bottom dweller, ahe other is a fish.eporter: Sor John McCain spent his life service tth county he loved.born into a military family in 1936, he volunteered as a fighter pilot intnam, but fl over Hanoi, he was shot down and captured, beaten, tortured. McCain nearly starved during 5 1/2 years as prisoner of war. The pain I experienced, I'm -- still. N't know how, in some ways, that I was able to sur the injuries, but itinly was a time in my life that I will always cherish in ways. I observe a thousand acts of courage and CN and love, and those T know best and love most are those that I was there with. Orter: After disri his father commanded the pacific flt, his captors oed release him, but McCain fused to leave. He would Noto while other ICANs whoadeenet longer reined imprisoned. He finally came in 1973 with scars he would carry for th his life I fell ine with my country when I was a prisoner in someone else's. Reporter: After hisarriage D divorce,ccain marriedy Hensley moving to her home state of ari.elere to the house, and then the senate gd morning. Good morning. Reporter: Beforat long shot presidential campaign in 20 Ion't begin ts mission with any sense of tlement. America doesn't owe me anything. Reporter: Running again in 2008. Can we trthgain? Oh. Reporter: Then 70 years old, the father was out camping a dozeprimary opponents to secure repuic nomination I slept likbaby. Sleep two hours, wake up and O hours, we up and Reporter: And goinghe picked Alaska governarah Palin is running M Governor Sarah Palin of the great stat Alaska. Reporter: A choicater gretted. In a tough campaign, still a man of honoring his opponent, ser Barack Obama. Ian't trust O. I ha read about him, and he is not -- he is not -- he he is an Arab. Is not -- Ma'am. No, ma'am. Ma'am, noma'am, no, ma'am. He is a -- he is a decent, famian citizen. Reporter: Gracious even in defeat. This campaign was all main the gat honor of my life. Reporte McCain rerno the senate, fighting four -- for veterans against tortul that stuing announcementlast year, brain cancer. S disease has never had a more worthy opponent. Reporter: True to , he vowed to fight, Reing a hero's wmehen he returned to the senate floor justays after surgehere he cast the deciding vote against prest trump's attempt to repeal and replace amacare.this past fall, he watched beloved hter, Meghan, married. What is the biggestesson you have learned froad, because you tell us so muc about him. That character matters and will always be important. I'm ckiest person in the entior. I mean, we are such a fa that's filled with blessings, final days, the man known as maverick, stayinue to himself. In his memoir, "The restless wave,"al past for civility. Be I leave, I would to see oics begin return to the purposes and prs,stinguish ou history from the histo uld like to see ecover our sense that we are more alike than different. Our country, 'tis of thee. What great good we have done in the so much more good Ts really strikin arcain calling for civility in the midf ts era of toxic tribasm, and George ish us now. T parting plea will be heard and heeded?ay yes. Worde said, he didn't see the kind of civility he would like to see, and he was fighting for it right up until the en his life, in these final months he senate. You woulke to believe that aook back on th life, a life of honor, a life ofity and a life of decency, you know,ked by song most people can't even imagine doing.yoered freed when you are a prisoner O say no. Not U everybody who was captured before me gets to go home. That alone would mark enre life if he continued to serve fodes and decades.yohope that ple makes a difference, but it is a very tough time. We speak of this being a totime, and E current prest, Donald Trump sent out a tweet ovght sending his condols and sympathies to the family, buts has been a rocky relatiip. So rocky, in fact, that the McCain camp asked to the pnt and N president to the funeral how contentiwas this It's hao E two more different men than John Mick can and Donald tru Donald Trump said that John McCain wasn't R he. Heaid he was captured.he likes pple who weren't. John McCain evenly did endorse P, and he withdrew thatndorsementfter the "Access Hollywood" Ta the relationship never got better and yaw John McCain in that Deng moment, vg no on the repeal of Obamacare, and prest trump comes back to that again and again and again, and in a strikient, just a couple of weeks, the senaenamed the defense bill signeat and talked about T just a coupf weeks o,e refuse N McCain's name. We talked about -- we talk frequent about johmccain being a war , but it'sasy to gloss over the extent of what he endured there. 5 1/2 years, 2 of them in soconfinement,nd he said, in fact, that was worse than the physical torture. How did that experience shape his character? Brougo that experience I think that is even more itaust talkedabout the man who no. As ton and grandso admirals when he was offered the release. It's hard to imagine how didn't at every fiber of being,nd he said he away with a great sense of patrioti, but reme T physical suggles he also had because of that. See him the hospital bed right there. John McCain had to have his des carry a brush for him because he couldn't lift his arms above his sde brush S own hair. Every day, asked by pain and scars.ery day, a dayfought thh. A walking reminder of service and ifice. George stephanop thank you om you on this very important morning, I want to remind everybody, George as always, has a big shois morning. He will be focusof course, on the life of MCC he will be speakin with Republican Arizona senator Jeff fl plus democraticder, Nancy losi, and the head of on "Is week" on ABC. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.