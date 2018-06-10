Chicago police officer found guilty in high-profile deadly shooting

Jason Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the death of Laquan McDonald.
2:30 | 10/06/18

Transcript for Chicago police officer found guilty in high-profile deadly shooting

