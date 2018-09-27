Transcript for Christine Blasey Ford: '100 percent' sure Kavanaugh was attacker

Wrecked groped me and tried to take off my clothes. He had a hard time because he is very inebriated. And because I was wearing a one piece bathing suit underneath my clothing. I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did think Brett and his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling. This is what terrified me the most and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to freeze. And I thought that threat was accidentally. Going to kill me I have been accused of acting out of partisan political motive. Those who say that do not know me. I am an independent person and I am no one's. Holland. With what degree of certainty do you believe Brett Cavanaugh solved. 100%. While it is the strongest memory you have. Indelible and in the hippocampus. Is the laughter. They'll laugh that up for its laughter between the two. And they're having a Clinton. At my expense. How are you so sure that it was he. And the same way that I'm sure that I and tacking to you rate now aren't just the basic memory functions. And also just the level of nor Akron Akron at an F friend in the brain that sort of as you know includes. That Americans that are in coats memories into the hippocampus and so the trauma related experience than is kind of locked there whereas others he tells it. It drift so what you're telling s.'s this could not. Be a case of mistaken identity absolutely not. There are millions of victims and survivors out there who've been inspired by your courage I am. Bravery is contagious. Indeed that's a driving force behind the me too movement. And you sharing your story is going to have a lasting. Positive impact. On so many survivors and our country. We owe you a debt of gratitude for their doctor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.