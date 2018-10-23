-
Now Playing: Wisconsin community holds vigil for missing girl Jayme Closs
-
Now Playing: Sheriff looking for cars of interest in case of missing Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs
-
Now Playing: Coworkers form office pools for chance at $1.6B jackpot
-
Now Playing: Boy's 'Ghostbusters' wish comes true when entire city is transformed
-
Now Playing: Rafting company's offices raided after deadly Costa Rica accident
-
Now Playing: Go behind the scenes of the Mega Millions drawing
-
Now Playing: American tourist allegedly murdered in Turks and Caicos
-
Now Playing: New clues in search for 13-year-old after parents' murder
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Willa set to make landfall in Mexico as Cat 4
-
Now Playing: Humanitarian concerns grow over exodus of Central Americans
-
Now Playing: Trump fires up base with false claims on migrant caravan
-
Now Playing: Turkish President lays out what happened to Washington Post columnist
-
Now Playing: How candidate Liuba Grechen Shirley is changing how moms can run for office
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Misty Copeland shares her advice for young dancers
-
Now Playing: 'Rent' stars Tracie Thoms and Anthony Rapp surprise a choir teacher with 'Seasons of Love'
-
Now Playing: How choir students banded together to surprise their ill former teacher
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' goes into the TV time machine with Malcolm-Jamal Warner
-
Now Playing: Looking for love? Top opening lines to help you get a date online
-
Now Playing: Search is on for mystery couple in stunning Yosemite engagement photo
-
Now Playing: Saudi Arabia's claim about assassinated journalist changes again