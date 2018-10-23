Transcript for New clues in search for 13-year-old after parents' murder

We have new clues on the 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who vanished last week after her parents found murdered in their home. Police now hunting for two vehicles in the area at the time and Alex Perez has the latest. ?????? Reporter: Overnight this heartbroken community coming together for a gathering of hope determined to find missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs. Investigators now asking for the public's help in identifying two vehicles that could be connected to her mysterious disappearance. For the community this is a good time now that we have some vehicles of interest, to look for changes in behavior or routine of people. Reporter: Police say the vehicles, a red or Orange dodge challenger and black Ford edge or acura were caught on surveillance cameras near Jayme's home in Barron, Wisconsin, early October 15th. Authorities that morning responded to an unusual 911 call. No one talked to a dispatcher but noise could be heard in the background. Law enforcement say they believe her father was shot when he answered the door. Her mother found dead inside the home and Jayme was nowhere to be found. A transcript of that 911 call shows police arrived to find the door had been kicked down. There was no weapon on the scene. We believe Jayme was in the home at the time of the homicides. We believe she is still in danger. See what we can find. Reporter: Volunteers scoured a 14-mile area for evidence last week. Authorities now calling for 2,000 volunteers for a wider search. As this community comes together to help bring her home. And the investigators were not able to identify the state tags on those vehicles that they're looking for. They're hoping someone will recognize them. Robin. That's true. All right, Alex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.