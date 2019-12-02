Transcript for Coast to coast storms cause major travel delays

Major travel delays at airports all across the country thousands of flights already canceled or delayed. In she's out present Chicago with the defense good morning Alex. Hey good morning George a number of airports in the cross hairs of this storm here at O'Hare take a look at the boards here we are already seeing. Cancellations. And this is what they're seeing at many airports across the country. We are seeing already more than 16100. Flights across the country there have been canceled crews are scrambling to deicing Blaine thing keep. Runways clear now here's the bad news this storm is on the move but creating problems as it moves us so expect those cancellations. And delays too. Linger airlines already offering waivers for those who want to cancel or change their flights Amy RIA had difficulty all around.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.