Transcript for Cohen attorney's full interview with George Stephanopoulos

We're joined now by Michael Collins attorney England game planning thank you for joining us. This morning to you really deter the president and in pierce peace and the president's allies are saying that the real reason. Michael Cullen backed out its fear of tough questions from house Republicans your response. The last thing that Michael Coen fears are partisan hacked questions from Republicans we expect that. Let me be very clear the House of Representatives now has an obligation. And we think mr. Cummings and mr. Schiff were saying this yesterday but now we need the whole house. It resolution of censure when the president United States in disputed Lee. Intimidates and obstruct justice to prevent a witness from testifying. Is an orders so is it federal criminal investigation of Rudy Giuliani who witness tampering calling a man's father in law and wife. In order to intimidate the witness. Is not fair game and it needs to be. Investigated mr. Trump has immunity from indictments so it alleged or argued in the Justice Department but mr. Dooley and he has committed a crime. Or at least should be indicted for that crime on the face of what he said on national television. And that is. The key follow up that we hope. On behalf of mr. Cohen occurs in the House of Representatives and in the department of just because those are those are serious charge accusing both the president. And his attorney of a crime what exactly. Is that Michael Cohen of freedoms of physical threats to his family or that law enforcement just woman we'll follow through which uses the direction of the president. Well there are tens of millions of people in this country that are loyal trump supporters and some of the people watching mr. Cohen publicly testified. Are people who walking down the street his father in law and his wife. Fear fear is not something that can be analyzed but this certainly a basis for that here my question to mr. trump. Is this same question that Joseph Welch. Asked Joseph McCarthy years ago that cause the destruction even and his base of mr. McCartney. Have you no sense of decency sir that you attacked a man's father in law. From Ukraine who escaped Ukraine from prosecution abuse. Came to the United States 25 years ago. Had a problem with taxes and was on probation and the president of the United States attacks in. This the American people even trumped voters. Had any sympathy for attacking a man's family you can criticize mr. Cullen. But is there any sympathy this is a purple moment which is why the resolution by the house centering the president for indecent. Much less abuse of power. And a potential impeachable if it is is in order right now as. As you know Rudy Giuliani to present players basically saying the Michael Collins is withholding damaging information. From the southern district about his father and water protecting your response to that. Not a single fact on national television. This is the McCarthy smear tactic. Giuliani who is half unhinged or a 100% and instead begin lit. Goes on national television and suggest a connection. To organized crime because he's a Ukrainian does any American trump or not trump supporter. Support that kind of damage Dick reckless. Interference with congress as well as obstruction of justice Rudy Giuliani should be indicted. We'll witness tampering he is not immune from indictment not a single fact can he site. To smear a man who happens to be Michael Collins father in law and the outrage you hear in my voice. Should be shared by the American people mr. Cummings mr. Schiff said that yesterday we need more members of congress on both. Side to the the state fair game to criticize mystical. Stanley is out of bounds that our tradition as a country and mr. Giuliani should be indicted and mr. I think it's a country be sent cute now for these comment. Those chairmen have echoed your criticism of president trumpeted also promise you'll get testimony from Michael Cohen. If they subpoena mr. Cohen will he comply. We have to decide that because of lots of legal issues including. His cooperation with the special counsel and other prosecutors. However I will say this make no mistake. Michael Cohn will speak. They will not thwart this truth coming out. He will talk about the personal abusive behavior that he eyewitness. For working ten years that mr. trump let me tell you something George they're more afraid about his personal observations. The comments he heard from mr. trump. That will offend the American people including from supporters. A lot more than testimony about rush inclusion issues like that it goes back to Joseph Welch say you Joseph McCarthy. Have you no sense of decency sir that's what the American people are going to start asking mr. trump whether they approach or anti drug. Family. Is not fair game and everybody seems to agree on that much. Many games thanks for your time this morning. They.

