Transcript for Cohen to testify before 3 Congressional committees

am happy. His summit just half of a split screen moment as he sits down to dinner with Kim Jong-un Wednesday his former fixer, Michael Cohen, will be center stage in Washington. Three days of congressional testimony kick off today. Our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce is tracking it all. In that testimony he is expected to take us behind the scenes with Donald Trump and calls eight a history, racism and Michael Cohen is going to pull back the curtain on on president trump details personal anecdotes of how the president he says lied and cheated throughout his career. He's expected to detail the president's finances including what he says are ways the president inflated and deflated at worst to his own benefit and saoirses tell us that Michael Cohen plans to accuse the president of criminal conduct while in office. While in office. They're going to present evidence, at least one document which they say the president broke the law while in office. The hush payments to stormy Daniels and Karen Mcdougal -- Michael implicated them in a federal crime when he told the president of the hush money payments, the president has said that he denies these alleged affairs and didn't direct Cohen to pay them but now Cohen will is a public stage in which to tell his side. The prosecutors say that's a matter of fact but the house voting to reject the president's emergency declaration on the border wall. We know it's going to pass. House. What happens in the senate. Reporter: This isn't just Democrats that he is laying the groundwork to terminate. You also have Republicans signally that they are on board and if this is able to pass through the house and senate, it could set up the president to make his first ever veto. Thanks very much. We'll have our whole team tomorrow at 10:00 eastern. Michael. Now to a new round of storms moving in on the heels of those

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.