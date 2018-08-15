Transcript for Couple rescued from ice cave after two days

Now to that miracle ice cave rescue in Wyoming. A husband and wife trapped more than 30 hours in freezing temperatures. The couple saying it was the thought of their 1-year-old daughter that kept them going. They spoke exclusivelyith ABC's kayna Whitworth who joins us now from Idaho. Good morning to you, kayna. Reporter: Michael, good morning. It was so cold in that cave that their Oranges froze in their pack, so dark they couldn't see their hands in front of their faces. Ultimately it was Jessica's mom who alerted authorities who rescued them as they were on the brink of death. It was supposed to be a birthday celebration for adventure-loving couple Jessica and Spencer Christensen. They were in the Wyoming Darby ice caves. A lot of ice. The walls sparkle because there's so much ice. I can't believe how big this cave is. Reporter: You can see from this video what the inside of the cave looks like, dark and freezing, surrounded by ice and water. Down to the first rep el. Reporter: The pair who are experienced climbers, suddenly found themselves lost. She's dug out an inch and a half maybe, just enough to get me to wiggle through. Reporter: The caves so dark, they were disoriented. Then hypothermia began to set in and the couple feared they might never see their 1-year-old daughter again. So that's terrifying to think that you're leaving your kid alone with no parents. I'm sorry. Reporter: In a last-ditch effort to get out, they tried to climb up near a waterfall, but Jessica, who was so cold she couldn't feel her hands, fell. I don't remember anything until I smacked that rock. I couldn't believe he had caught me. What would have happened if you didn't catch her? She would have fallen another 30 feet and probably broken some -- Probably broke my back or died. Reporter: 30 hours after entering the cave rescuers pulled them out. They were about 25 feet up in a small cavern. One of our team members had to ascend up a rope, get to them, do an assessment on them. They found us before we had to burn the last of what we had left. Reporter: The couple who lives here in Idaho falls said they decided to burn one of their packs to try and stay alive. Rescuers tell us they get at minimum ten calls a year to go into that cave so they've trained there extensionively which helped them get the couple out alive. Now to new developments in that fallout surrounding the

