Transcript for Couple sues caterer after dozens of wedding guests fell ill

disa. Nearly 100 guests got sick reception so the newlyweds suing the caterer. You have the story. This ish agh story. The bride spent a yea planning her dream wedding but did plan on the te unit on the front lawn andhe fle of ambula needed T take care of H guests. It was supposed to be one of the most memorable days of their lives. But Melissa conar and Jesse Abbott's 2015 wedding reception up being unforgettable for all the wrong reasons. Wa beaiful D that just turned into Thi event that you would see in aror move people were balking around not themselves. They couldn't talk. Theyeincoherent. Some people were sayhiike I just want to die. Orter: Suing H caters holy smoke barbecue claimin she and nearly 100 gue suffered injuries food poisoning. The bride describing scene as apyptic. Nine ambulances rushing to the venue. This red tarp designated ahe area to triage the most dire guests and more than2 party wound up bei hoalized. Oficult to see not your friends and closest family Buen you see young children too going through this experience, it was terrible. Orter: Conton believe thculprit was the Mac and cheese. In T lawsuit alleging they sh hwn it failed to proper prepare, maintain and rve food, but holymoke some or all of the were caused by third parties who brought fo, beverage, ice and other items to thwedding. The couple disagr There wne source of food that was brought there and pe got sick so they had to get sick fro something. Reporter: The department of althells ABC news following the recent, it tested samples llected from ill individuals and the resultsere posive for staph but there was insuffnt information which to identify the food that wahe source. The couple hoping to put the day behind them. I didn't imagine myng recent to have this happen an imagine friends a family to become ill. A wedding nitmare. Holy smoke barbecue actually sued conn fst saying that she paid a $200 deposit before th wng but stopped payment on her check for the remaining $4,000 afthe incident oc. Conarton estimates her guests paid nearly $12,000 in medical fees an wantsheo reimburse theoney so her guests don't go in debt from att H wedding. All the way around. Holy smok CN't resist, could you? I'll laugh for you, Michael. Coming up, everybody, we ve

