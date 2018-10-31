Transcript for Couple's death at Yosemite may have been caused by a selfie

Now we go to new details about that young couple who may have died trying to take a photo. The young man's brother now says they had set up a camera to take a photo just moments before the fall. Amy is here with more. Good morning, Amy. Reporter: Good morning, everyone. The bay area couple described themselves as travel obsessed keeping a photo blog called holidays and happily ever afters. That detailed their adventures around the globe and even warned against taking dangerous selfies asking is our life worth just one photo? We're learning the couple behind the videos like this and picture perfect moments like these may have fallen 800 feet to their deaths in yosemite after trying to take a selfie. Supposedly there's a crime scene up there so I can't shoot from there. Reporter: Vishnu and with miss meenaskshi Ainge the couple set up their tripod near the edge to take a selfie before plummeting off the cliff. It seemed like they were there doing what they love to do. Reporter: Just months ago they captioned this saying a lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts at standing at the edge of cliffs and skyscrapers but did you know wind gusts can be fatal? Is our life just worth one photo? May be prophetic words and wind could have been a factor. This photo thought to be one of the last taken of meenaskshi near where the couple and she's seen with her signature pink hair but without her husband. Some people have commented parts of the cliff lacked safety railings but some witnesses who were there that day say the couple fell from a spot with a railing. The trend of trying to snap the perfect selfie no matter the risk can have fatal consequences. According to one study there have been 124 deaths in those under 24 as a result. Last month a teen reportedly died trying to take a selfie at Nevada fall, also in yosemite and over the summer three bloggers from a popular YouTube channel died after one slipped into a waterfall and the other two fell trying to catch her. And listen to this other recent study. There were 259 selfie fatalities from October of 2011 to November of last year. That study published recommending dangerous tourist areas should designate no selfie Zones to let people know, hey, again, this photo isn't worth your life. Oh, boy. What a story. Okay, Amy, thanks very much.

