Now to new developments involving that American ISIS bride wanting to come home, the trump administration now she's she is not a U.S. Sit & will not be allowed to return. James Longman has been covering the story from eastern Syria and has more. Reporter: The young American whom who joined ISIS says she wants to come home. She is banned from entering the United States. Donald Trump tweeting I've instructed Mike Pompeo and fully agrees no the to allow Hoda mothana back in the country. She was never a U.S. Citizen in the first place because although born in America her father was a diplomatic. Her lawyer said she had a valid U.S. Citizen and was born in hakken secret, New Jersey, in Tober 1994. ISIS held ground shrinking further in eastern Syria as more civilians and possibly disguised military are bused out. All this as U.S. Allies are declining the trump administration to stay in Sarah Ferguson after U.S. Troops are withdrawn. All right. Japgs, thanks.

