Transcript for Dallas officer investigated for deadly shooting

Dan, thanks, always. Youid a good B. I feed M his material. Rn to that deadlyhooting ouof Dallas involving an off-dutce who shot and killed her neighbor in his own apartment. Thiisboggling story. Police say the officer told them she enteree man's aptment ABC's rci Gonzalez is in los Angeles good morng, Marci. What happened? Repr: , Adrien, whit, good mng. The policeef calls ts a very unique case, one they are sttrying to ece together this morng Right now there are more questions anhave answer. Reporter:allas Poli officer expected to face a rge after thinking it wa tho lived there. Aat I give U right now would be eculating D speculate. Reporter: The patrol officer ose name sn' released Hust finish her shifursday nig S uniform when officials say swalked intthome just blocks from Dallas pol LI headquarters, at some point shot 26-year-old both and called 911. Standing at 1210 south Lamar. Wound Repte later D at a hospital. This does note. Repr: Investitors ar't saying whether the door to that apartment waunlocked or he officer and Jean knew each other. This morning with an independent instdered, Jean's friends are the way the bed youth poor died Have botham to provoke anybody. He was St like a ra suhine. Yocouldn't sotham and T ve biggest smile on her your face. Reporter: His mother on her wayo bury her son demanding swers from that office I want tan, eak the truth us Christian and I will forgive her. I will forgiveheld never gi me my son back.r: And that offionleave is aive-year Ver of the force. The police chief says her blood wadrawn to tt S and alcohol and that officer's name wit be released units are filed. Dan, adrnne. Such a sad Stor tharci.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.