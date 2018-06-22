'Dancing doctor' accused of filming videos during surgeries says patients consented

More
A Georgia doctor, whose medical license was suspended after she was accused of recording music videos during surgeries without patients' consent, says "everyone was safe" during her operations.
4:16 | 06/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Dancing doctor' accused of filming videos during surgeries says patients consented

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56084328,"title":"'Dancing doctor' accused of filming videos during surgeries says patients consented","duration":"4:16","description":"A Georgia doctor, whose medical license was suspended after she was accused of recording music videos during surgeries without patients' consent, says \"everyone was safe\" during her operations. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/dancing-doctor-accused-filming-videos-surgeries-patients-consented-56084328","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.