Transcript for Dangerous deep freeze as Northeast temperatures plunge

dangerous deep freeze settling in to the northeast. Wind chills below zero after the brutal winter blast over the weekend brought more than two feet of snow to some areas. Good morning, ginger. Oh, it is so cold. The wind chill 15 below here in times square this morning. We were so fortunate that we were having a mild winter until now. Gnat's why I'm wearing all black. I'm mourpg our mild winter. Philadelphia was almost 40 degrees warmer I was speaking to kamala Harris and she made a great point. This happened aggressively. This morning, an arctic blast. Ef-2 damage from a tornado in Alabama. In Kansas, watch as this car skids and spins out of control. Good god. Barely missing this parked city police car. Climb on that bag. Reporter: In Delaware, man plunging through the ice when rescuing his dogs from a frozen pond. Right when I got to the dogs, the is feel in for me. I tried and tried. Reporter: Firefighters on the scene with moments to spare. He was panicking. He was getting ready to give up. Reporter: Dragging the man to safety. Where he was soon reunited with his dogs. In the suburbs of Chicago, a 1-year-old girl died when her snow fort collapsed on her. Icy grip has only just begun. Now even is saying, please tell me when it gets warmer. I can't tell you that in the next 24-36 hours. Wind chill alerts up through Maine and New Hampshire. Down through Virginia and north Carolina. Gusts, but gustsalerta miles per hour. This goes to Jacksonville. Where it feels like only freezing. Let's go to Stephanie Ramos, up in Albany. She's on the roads to tell us how that is. Reporter: Gringer, as you know, it's bitterly cold in Albany and across the northeast. The snow moved out. The wind kicked in. People here across the region are digging out and dealing with the sub zero temperatures. And wind chills way below zero. Snowplow trucks, like the one we're if now, have been working round the clock to clear is roads. How much salt have you laid down this week? We laid down 20 tons this weekend. Reporter: 20 tons laid out over the weekend. These guys trying to beat the dramatic drop in temperature before all of this snow turns into the dangerous ice. The latest now on the government shutdown. Day31, the longest ever.

