Transcript for Dangerous storms bring tornadoes, flooding to the South

Now we'll go to those dangerous thunderstorms that are bringing tornadoes, heavy winds and floods across the south. Even turning deadly. Ginger is tracking the latest. Good morning. Good morning. We have a really dangerous morning. Eastern Mississippi, western Alabama, see that ugly line, radar confirmed tornadoes within that. But we know it has the potential to do it because it did it yesterday in Texas. There were a couple that were at least reported. But you can see the image there. That tells us it's likely a Kardashian in Katy, Texas. This low with the cold front will give a tornado watch until 1:00 P.M. A lot of times we see an afternoon or evening outbreak. This is starting now. Going to work, going to school, be concerned about it. Montgomery, Tallahassee then the heavy rain is the next part. That will end up impacting us by tomorrow night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.