Transcript for Dangerous storms coast to coast bring record snow out West

hour. Now to the dangerous storms that are coast to coast. The west is getting record snow. Parts of the midwest facing dangerous ice. Ginger is tracking it all. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. We're talking about so much snow, you're shutting down ski resorts. They can't even handle it. Places in the see area that had ten feet last weekend got three more. You go to Wisconsin. You shut down major highways. Interstate 94. Winter chaos across the nation. Washington state buried with up to 20 inches of snow. Seattle, seeing its snowiest February ever. More than 14 inches of snow in just days. And more to come. The powder burying the roads. Oh. Reporter: This farmer using his tractor to pull state police out of a drift near walla walla. Drivers struggling in Portland. After near Loi five inches of snow set a daily record. This SUV pind by a tanker on an icy bridge. The storm taking down a power line in sonora, California. Narrow miss. In Wisconsin, a 20-car collision shutting down highway 51. Seven injured after a 40-vehicle pileup on interstate 94 near au Claire. Two teenage girls killed after crashing into a semi truck on the highway in snowy Pennsylvania. You're saying, we have to get away. We have to do Hawaii. I have bad news. Hawaii getting hit with a big winter pacific storm. Looking for waves up to 60 feet. You're not safe if a lot of places. Another hit of winter coming. From Chicago tonight to right here in New York City and Philadelphia tomorrow morning. Washington, D.C., we could start as snow. Come over here for the headlines with me. I want to point out what is going to happen. Starts as snow for New York and Philadelphia. Changes to rain. If you see accumulation tomorrow morning, it will switch to rain. Chicago, you'll get the icy mix. Right, robin. Thank you, ginger. Now to the new warning for

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.