Transcript for At least 2 dead after semitrailer collides with school bus

Now to the latest on a deadly crash overnight. A semi truck slamming into a school bus carrying a high school girls basketball team killing two adults and injuring several students. Alex Perez in Chicago with more. Reporter: A horrifying situation. They were on their team, everything was going smoothly when suddenly a semi truck traveling in the wrong direction comes right at them. Overnight a girls high school basketball team in the hospital after a deadly collision. We've had multiple subjects injured. A semi hit a school bus. Reporter: The basketball team was heading back from a game when a semi truck driving on the wrong side of the interstate slammed into them head-on. The impact so powerful the front end of the bus appears to be pushed back into the second row killing the driver of the semi and the girls' bus driver, Charles Crabtree who volunteered with the team. This morning, all of the students in stable condition. Their coach still in serious condition. And authorities say they are still investigating how exactly that semi truck driver ended up on the wrong side of the highway. George. Okay, Alex, thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.