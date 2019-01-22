Transcript for Deadly arctic blast sweeps Northeast

give those millions of Americans waking up in a deep freeze, windchills in the single digits this morning, the cold even turning deadly. Brutal right here in new York. A look at Bryant park. Look at that. Completely frozen over. The fountain is working a little bit but it was so cold here all through the day yesterday. Hoping for it to warm up soon. That's just right around the block from us. Let's go to gio Benitez starting us off in queen, New York, where the water to put out a raging fire has turned into a sheet of ice. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey, robin, good morning to you. Yeah, firefighters took this blaze on in subzero temperatures. Take a look at that building right now because it doesn't look like your typical burned building. In fact, what looks like paint is actually that thick white sheet of ice. This morning so much of the country is just frozen over. Overnight the bitter and dangerous temperatures leaving people freezing cold in the dark. When we woke up this morning, we were under 50 degrees and, you know, that's just unlivable at this point. Reporter: In Ohio a plow driver barely escaping from his truck when it got stuck on the tracks seconds before the train barrels right through. Watch as this tugboat in Missouri fights its way through the frozen Mississippi river. The exterior of a burning home in Massachusetts coated with ice as it took an hour for firefighters to get good water supply. The high winds creating a major problem in the New York area. Causing a truck to overturn on one of the city's busiest bridges. In queens, New York, firefighters battled this three-alarm fire in howling wind in temperatures that felt like 17 below zero. Outside Philadelphia, dead batteries sidelining drivers. Can you believe it? A battery will stop your day completely. Reporter: Back here in queens we can tell you three firefighters were injured fighting the fire but told they'll be okay. Just so you know what I'm doing, 15 degrees right now here with that windchill, negative 1. All right, get some hot chocolate and get inside, gio. Thanks for taking one for the team. Another bone-chilling day and a new storm moving across the country bringing blizzard conditions. You know ginger is tracking that for us. Good morning, ginger. Good morning to you. Yes, another cold morning here but also all the way far south to, say, North Carolina, we certainly weren't alone with this bone-chilling and in places dangerous -- frostbite can happen in 30 minutes. You saw that fountain frozen. Even Florida was complaining about how cold it was. The feels like this morning, 1 below in Detroit. Let's talk about that new storm. It's already shutting down interstate 70 east of Denver. Blizzard conditions, they've had gusts up to 54 miles per hour at the airport. Now that thick is sliding east and the most impact will be for Chicago, this evening, during the commute as snow changes to rain. Detroit, you get that too. All rain by the time it reaches us and we'll be talking about the 40s tomorrow. So I get to come inside. The latest on the government shutdown.

