Deadly earthquake rocks Japan

More
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Osaka and its surrounding areas, killing at least three people.
0:25 | 06/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly earthquake rocks Japan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55970156,"title":"Deadly earthquake rocks Japan","duration":"0:25","description":"A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Osaka and its surrounding areas, killing at least three people.","url":"/GMA/News/video/deadly-earthquake-rocks-japan-55970156","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.