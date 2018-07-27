Deadly fire burns out of control in Northern California

The 30,000-acre Carr fire, fueled by high winds and triple-digit temperatures, is overpowering rescue crews with 100-foot flames.
3:20 | 07/27/18

Transcript for Deadly fire burns out of control in Northern California

