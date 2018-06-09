Transcript for Democrat releases 'confidential' emails as Kavanaugh hearing heats up

Even before the hearing started protesters opposed the nomination of Brett Cavanaugh took over the office tenant disappeared chairman chuck brown plea this morning. Your inside the hearing room among the senators today emotions are running high I'm going to release the email about racial profiling. And I understand that that the penalty comes with potential ousting from the senate that is. Irresponsible and conduct unbecoming a senator Republicans and Democrats poring over documents being withheld from the public. Lest you think we are carping on a trifle here we are talking about whether the American people of the right to know. And the New York Times publishing an email that purports to show Kavanagh in 2003. Discussing how Roe vs. Wade could be overturned. Rating I'm not sure that all legal scholars refer to row as the settled law of the land on late yesterday senator Pamela Harris ought to be a likely presidential candidate in when he when he appeared to stump the judge with this question can you think of any bombs. That gives the government the power to make decisions about the mail by. I'm not I'm not only. Thinking of any right now senator and running through the whole confirmation process questions about how Kavanagh Mike print the man who appointed him. We are not supposed to be influenced by political pressure from the executive or from. The congress. We are independents. Want to Zack ABC news the capitol.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.