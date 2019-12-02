Denver teachers strike enters Day 2

Classes have been cancelled for 5,000 students because of staff shortages after more than 2,000 of the city's teachers called in sick on Monday.
02/12/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Denver teachers strike enters Day 2
Our first teachers strike in 25 years is happening it's now entering day two. More than 2000 in the city's 5000 teachers called in sick on Monday. As they fight for better paying most schools however remain in session. We slid to eight wild scene and one high school students blasting music and jumping up and down their officials say several students walked out. In solidarity with their teachers. Negotiations are set to resume today.

