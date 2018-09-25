Transcript for Deputy AG Rosenstein and Trump to meet Thursday

A day O whlash at the white house as psident trump bats hand theuture O rod Rosenstein, the man, of course, overss the russiaestigation N uncertain after he was headed to up keeng H job at least F our chief white house correspondent Joan Karl is ac rs you say T deputy attorney ral was G to be fired it is ybody's gss WHE will be fired on Thursday WHE theom back to wagton. The predent certainly isn't ru it. Meingh worldeaders at the united tons, psident had hisind on an upcoming sumback at the house. I'm mee withod Rosenstein onrsday WHE I get back from a and wel mee at th white and wll be dermining at ioing on. Reporter: The president has bes, sources tell ABC newsat report in "The new York Times" last week that deputyorney gene Rosenstein had suggested crording there anruiting cabinet members remove himromfice. Rosens denies H pursued ose steps but summo to white house Monday and ll us he S expng to B fired, move trump's itics immeately sd would cross the line step I a slow evolving saturday night massacre in whichhe presidt getting rid of all the peoe are involved in initiating or carryin out the investigation oftruction of justice by him. Reporter: For weeks the president hated at a shake-up at his justice department but he's held off amidarnings move. Ie a Messa for the pridght, U zero circumstancehould the esident fiybody. Reporter: Rosenstein spoke with the president byne on may wh the chief of aff John Kelly at E wte house who in yettwist lked him O tar as a G Rosenstein went back to the justice dtment stilon th.atst F now. C news has learned that but C agree with thete house O the condns and ccumstances of H re if he does ending,the ru investigaon will be overseen by the number three official at dertat is Noel Cisco, the solicitor gen who would oee THA a replacement for Rosenstein is pu Jon karlhanks very much. White hoprtary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.